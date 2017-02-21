Acquaintances found driving homicide victim's car, Roanoke police say
Roanoke officers found two acquaintances of Tiffany Carroll's behind the wheel of her car when they stopped the Kia Forte in southeast Roanoke on Feb. 13, police spokesman Scott Leamon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowers right again
|9 hr
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
|Talecris Plasma
|Feb 20
|Dr Phil
|3
|Roanokes illegal aliens
|Feb 18
|Lol
|2
|Sal Alinski
|Feb 17
|Denny
|2
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Feb 16
|Jamie Scott
|18
|Steak N Shake
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
|Massage shops with happy endings
|Feb 14
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC