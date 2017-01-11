Williams: Sixth and Grace development...

Williams: Sixth and Grace development should reflect city's direction

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Powhatan Today

The impending demise of the Westhampton school building in a land deal gone sideways calls for greater scrutiny of transactions involving city-owned property. And yet, until recently, a prominent block of city-owned parcels along Grace, Franklin, Sixth and Seventh streets was on the fast track toward a development most Richmond residents knew little about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President 45# 12 hr truth 2
Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!) Jan 9 Bernie Wilson 2
Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha Jan 9 Samantha 6
Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15) Jan 7 Old friend 7
beckie harless said lee Palmer cheated in her too (Mar '15) Jan 7 anonymous 6
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 6 Rat tail 18
What if Putin backed Clinton? Jan 5 Tim Mendleson 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC