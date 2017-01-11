Williams: Sixth and Grace development should reflect city's direction
The impending demise of the Westhampton school building in a land deal gone sideways calls for greater scrutiny of transactions involving city-owned property. And yet, until recently, a prominent block of city-owned parcels along Grace, Franklin, Sixth and Seventh streets was on the fast track toward a development most Richmond residents knew little about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President 45#
|12 hr
|truth
|2
|Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!)
|Jan 9
|Bernie Wilson
|2
|Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha
|Jan 9
|Samantha
|6
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Old friend
|7
|beckie harless said lee Palmer cheated in her too (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|anonymous
|6
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 6
|Rat tail
|18
|What if Putin backed Clinton?
|Jan 5
|Tim Mendleson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC