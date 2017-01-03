Warrant details bloody scene in Dry Fork woman's death
Pittsylvania County sheriff's deputies discovered a bloody scene at a Dry Fork residence where Bernadette Marie Nesbitt, 62, was found stabbed to death on Dec. 21. Nesbitt's 16-year-old son is charged with first-degree murder and arson for her death.
