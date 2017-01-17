Supporters, critics bound for D.C. as Trump takes office
While the sun is still sleeping on Inauguration Day, Wendell Johnson will be out the door, headed to D.C. The retired steelworker from Bedford County will arrive just in time to make a beeline to the National Mall to see the nation's 45th president sworn into office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookjng for Rob
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Fri
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|Fri
|Billy
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Jan 19
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Jan 18
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Jan 18
|Johnny House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC