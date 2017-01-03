Seven Virginia Retail Stores Will Close
Many Virginians who work in retail are going to lose their jobs. The employees of two Macy's stores, four Virginia K-Marts, and one Sears have been told their employers will be closing their doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha
|21 hr
|Tim Mendleson
|1
|What if Putin backed Clinton?
|21 hr
|Tim Mendleson
|1
|Commentary Robert Boyd, Daleville
|21 hr
|Tim Mendleson
|2
|Commentary Roanoke paper 4 Jan
|Wed
|Peanuts
|1
|President 45#
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|17
|What has happened to Lying Tim Kaine
|Dec 30
|Tony Morgan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC