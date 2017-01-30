Sen. Tim Kaine: Customs and Border Pa...

Sen. Tim Kaine: Customs and Border Patrol says green card holders are subject to executive order

Monday Jan 30

Dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheer and hold signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from certain countries to the United States ROANOKE, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine confirmed Monday that permanent legal residents - green card holders - are subject to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States.

