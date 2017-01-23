Salem council opposes broadband-limit...

Salem council opposes broadband-limiting bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The Salem City Council added its voice Monday to those censuring a General Assembly bill that local leaders fear will hobble the region's burgeoning broadband initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookjng for Rob Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 20 Sleazy 19
Talecris Plasma Jan 20 Billy 2
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Jan 20 John Longendorfer 4
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Jan 19 Johnathan Tabor 1
DAV Roanoke Jan 18 Leroy Price 1
Tim Kaine Jan 18 Johnny House 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC