Rocky Mount man pleads guilty to coercion and enticement of a juvenile

David Lee Fox, 62, of Rocky Mount, pled guilty Thursday in District Court to two counts of coercion and enticement of a juvenile, according to information from Acting US Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle. Fox's guilty plea was made in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Western District of Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.