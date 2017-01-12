Roanoke, Virginia, group fears lawmak...

Roanoke, Virginia, group fears lawmaker's proposal could hinder muni broadband

Virginia is emerging as the latest battleground in the municipal broadband debate as a new state house bill could hinder network expansion that the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority seeks to accomplish. Del. Kathy Byron, R-Campbell, according to a report in The Roanoke Times, said that the proposed bill is focused on reducing how much tax money is used to fund public sector subsidized broadband service in areas where an incumbent telco or cable operator is present.

