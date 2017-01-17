Roanoke police seize cellphones in ho...

Roanoke police seize cellphones in homicide investigation

Roanoke police have seized at least nine cellphones in hopes of learning more about a shooting in northwest Roanoke that led to the death of a 28-year-old man, according to three search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.

