Roanoke long-gun open carry ban fails in General Assembly
Gun rights demonstrations like the one pictured here at Williamson Road and Orange Avenue on Jan. 10, 2016, inspired the push by some on the Roanoke City Council to seek to amend an existing state law to ban the open carrying of semiautomatic rifles or pistols with magazines capable of holding more than 20 rounds or high-capacity shotguns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|17 min
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Talecris Plasma
|17 hr
|Abbey
|1
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Thu
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Wed
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Wed
|Johnny House
|1
|Commentary 18 Jan 2017
|Wed
|Forced to pay taxes
|1
|Commentary Rhon Keings Jan 18th
|Wed
|Ron King
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC