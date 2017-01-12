Richmond's Dharma Bombs Put Some Honk...

Richmond's Dharma Bombs Put Some Honk in Their Bluegrass

The Dharma Bombs have been making a name for themselves locally with an entertaining, highly danceable mix of what they call "Appalachian Dixieland" music. The group is performing the first Thursday of every month at the Camel through 2017.

