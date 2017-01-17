Postal service audit finds mail service unchanged since Roanoke consolidation
The U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General completed its report on the partial consolidation of Roanoke's processing operations to North Carolina and determined it has not adversely affected customer service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talecris Plasma
|4 hr
|Abbey
|1
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|12 hr
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Wed
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Wed
|Johnny House
|1
|Commentary 18 Jan 2017
|Wed
|Forced to pay taxes
|1
|Commentary Rhon Keings Jan 18th
|Wed
|Ron King
|1
|lookjng for Rob
|Tue
|lookjng
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC