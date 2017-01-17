Person wounded in northwest Roanoke shooting
A male was taken away in an ambulance in the 2300 block of Staunton Avenue Northwest in Roanoke after having been reportedly shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DAV Roanoke
|4 hr
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|4 hr
|Johnny House
|1
|Commentary 18 Jan 2017
|5 hr
|Forced to pay taxes
|1
|Commentary Rhon Keings Jan 18th
|6 hr
|Ron King
|1
|lookjng for Rob
|18 hr
|lookjng
|1
|Jan 16 Commentart from Sacramento, California
|Mon
|Ted Marx legal ci...
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 15
|Charles Bougway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC