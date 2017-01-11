Moneta man, undone by soda bottle, pl...

Moneta man, undone by soda bottle, pleads guilty to 2 Roanoke robberies

A man who committed at least two strong-arm robberies at Southeast Roanoke businesses - and who was ultimately undone by a soda bottle - has been sentenced to serve four years for the incidents.

