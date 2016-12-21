MLK Breakfast tickets on sale now

MLK Breakfast tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Pigg River Community Center. Tickets are $15 per person with RSVP no later than Jan. 12. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

