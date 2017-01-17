It's time to sell cookies - and free the dogs
As a girl, Mama suffered through cookies, candy bar and magazine sales dreaming of the day she'd be grown up and relieved of those burdens of youth. Nowadays, however, adults are expected to sell their kids' merchandise at work and other places.
