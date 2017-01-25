How Virginia's Hospital Licensing Laws Contributed to the Death of a Baby: New at Reason
In February 2012, a woman arrived at the emergency room of LewisGale Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was 24 weeks pregnant, but something was very wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Cox FairCashNow.com and QuickFixRealEstate...
|9 hr
|herobbedme
|1
|Perry Lee Jones (Aug '11)
|Thu
|James Fitch
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Tue
|Owullebber
|5
|lookjng for Rob
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 20
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|Jan 20
|Billy
|2
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Jan 19
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC