How Virginia's Hospital Licensing Law...

How Virginia's Hospital Licensing Laws Contributed to the Death of a Baby: New at Reason

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

In February 2012, a woman arrived at the emergency room of LewisGale Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was 24 weeks pregnant, but something was very wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Cox FairCashNow.com and QuickFixRealEstate... 9 hr herobbedme 1
Perry Lee Jones (Aug '11) Thu James Fitch 2
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Tue Owullebber 5
lookjng for Rob Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 20 Sleazy 19
Talecris Plasma Jan 20 Billy 2
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Jan 19 Johnathan Tabor 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC