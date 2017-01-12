Friends of Fremont County Libraries B...

Friends of Fremont County Libraries Book Review: Crazy Woman by Kate Horsley

Sara Franklin, a Virginia farm girl in the early 1800s, is a young lady more interested in spending time in the forest than learning domestic skills. Sara's father, whom she refers to as The Beast, is dismayed by her behavior, threatens her and finally does commit her to an asylum.

