Fairfax delegate champions Roanoke's ...

Fairfax delegate champions Roanoke's effort to get added to long-gun ban

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Northern Virginia legislator has carried Roanoke's fight against the open carry of loaded long guns to the General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jan 16 Commentart from Sacramento, California 12 hr Ted Marx legal ci... 1
Hank Johnson Sun Charles Bougway 1
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Sun Dwight Semen 3
Roanoke paper commentary 12 Jan 2017 Jan 12 A friend 2
Baby found in plastic box Jan 12 Martha 3
President 45# Jan 11 truth 2
Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!) Jan 9 Bernie Wilson 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC