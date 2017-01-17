'Extraordinary crowns' at Harrison Museum showcases hats
ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JAN 22 AND THEREAFTER - A Jan. 10, 2017 photo shows the Majesty hat, which was purchased in 2000 or 2001. Extraordinary Crowns is on display at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture in Roanoke, featuring hats worn by Pulaski resident Irma Jean Young-Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookjng for Rob
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 20
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|Jan 20
|Billy
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Jan 19
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Jan 18
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Jan 18
|Johnny House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC