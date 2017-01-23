Expressjet CRJ2 at Roanoke on Jan 22nd 2017, wing tip strike on landing

An Expressjet Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Delta Airlines, registration N882AS performing flight EV-5399/DL-5399 from Atlanta,GA to Roanoke,VA with 50 people on board, landed on Roanoke's runway 06 at 13:14L but struck a wing tip onto the runway surface. The aircraft rolled out without further incident.

