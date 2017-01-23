Expressjet CRJ2 at Roanoke on Jan 22n...

Expressjet CRJ2 at Roanoke on Jan 22nd 2017, wing tip strike on landing

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: AVHerald

An Expressjet Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Delta Airlines, registration N882AS performing flight EV-5399/DL-5399 from Atlanta,GA to Roanoke,VA with 50 people on board, landed on Roanoke's runway 06 at 13:14L but struck a wing tip onto the runway surface. The aircraft rolled out without further incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot Dogs in Roanoke 2 hr Owullebber 5
lookjng for Rob Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 20 Sleazy 19
Talecris Plasma Jan 20 Billy 2
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Jan 19 Johnathan Tabor 1
DAV Roanoke Jan 18 Leroy Price 1
Tim Kaine Jan 18 Johnny House 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC