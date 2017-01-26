Del. Kathy Byron introduces substitute bill to House committee
Del. Kathy Byron presented a substitute to her Broadband Deployment Act, with heightened transparency requirements and price stipulations for municipal broadband providers to the House Commerce and Labor committee Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanokes imigrants
|6 hr
|Agnettha Folkskog
|1
|Caves Springs Little League is no more than a t...
|7 hr
|Sickofit
|2
|Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Jon
|16
|Mike Cox FairCashNow.com and QuickFixRealEstate...
|Thu
|herobbedme
|1
|Perry Lee Jones (Aug '11)
|Jan 26
|James Fitch
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Jan 24
|Owullebber
|5
|lookjng for Rob
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC