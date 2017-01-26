Del. Kathy Byron introduces substitut...

Del. Kathy Byron introduces substitute bill to House committee

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Del. Kathy Byron presented a substitute to her Broadband Deployment Act, with heightened transparency requirements and price stipulations for municipal broadband providers to the House Commerce and Labor committee Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanokes imigrants 6 hr Agnettha Folkskog 1
Caves Springs Little League is no more than a t... 7 hr Sickofit 2
Review: Bailey's Auto Sales (Jul '09) Fri Jon 16
Mike Cox FairCashNow.com and QuickFixRealEstate... Thu herobbedme 1
Perry Lee Jones (Aug '11) Jan 26 James Fitch 2
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Jan 24 Owullebber 5
lookjng for Rob Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC