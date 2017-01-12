City agrees to extend I-73 lobbying contract
In a unanimous vote, Martinsville's City Council on Tuesday extended the contract with Alcalde & Fay LLC, the Washington lobbying firm that oversees the coalition, for 12 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|2 hr
|Aggie Nonimus
|2
|Roanoke paper commentary 12 Jan 2017
|Thu
|A friend
|2
|Baby found in plastic box
|Thu
|Martha
|3
|President 45#
|Wed
|truth
|2
|Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!)
|Jan 9
|Bernie Wilson
|2
|Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha
|Jan 9
|Samantha
|6
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Old friend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC