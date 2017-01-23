Casey: Reading between the lines of t...

Casey: Reading between the lines of the latest postal service audit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Moving postal operations from Roanoke to Greensboro may not have affected customer-service "scores."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookjng for Rob Fri John Longendorfer 2
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 20 Sleazy 19
Talecris Plasma Jan 20 Billy 2
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Jan 20 John Longendorfer 4
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Jan 19 Johnathan Tabor 1
DAV Roanoke Jan 18 Leroy Price 1
Tim Kaine Jan 18 Johnny House 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Roanoke County was issued at January 23 at 5:10PM EST

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC