Boring in: Destructive tree beetle do...

Boring in: Destructive tree beetle doing damage in Blacksburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

James Bock, is a plant health care specialist with Virginia Tech's building maintenance and grounds unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot Dogs in Roanoke Fri Aggie Nonimus 2
Roanoke paper commentary 12 Jan 2017 Jan 12 A friend 2
Baby found in plastic box Jan 12 Martha 3
President 45# Jan 11 truth 2
Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!) Jan 9 Bernie Wilson 2
Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha Jan 9 Samantha 6
Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15) Jan 7 Old friend 7
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC