Bedford town, county discuss options for vacant schools
With four out of the 21 public school buildings in Bedford County vacant and one more to join next year, town and county officials are trying to come up with new uses for all of the unused properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookjng for Rob
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 20
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|Jan 20
|Billy
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Jan 19
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Jan 18
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Jan 18
|Johnny House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC