Becton to speak Jan. 16 at annual MLK breakfast

Tickets still are available for the 15th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, set for Monday, Jan. 16, from 8-10 a.m. at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. This year's keynote speaker is attorney Charles L. Becton, who was judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 1981 to 1990.

