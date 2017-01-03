Becton to speak Jan. 16 at annual MLK breakfast
Tickets still are available for the 15th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, set for Monday, Jan. 16, from 8-10 a.m. at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. This year's keynote speaker is attorney Charles L. Becton, who was judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 1981 to 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!)
|Mon
|Bernie Wilson
|2
|Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha
|Mon
|Samantha
|6
|Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Old friend
|7
|beckie harless said lee Palmer cheated in her too (Mar '15)
|Jan 7
|anonymous
|6
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Jan 6
|Rat tail
|18
|What if Putin backed Clinton?
|Jan 5
|Tim Mendleson
|1
|Commentary Robert Boyd, Daleville
|Jan 5
|Tim Mendleson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC