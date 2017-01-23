Bank of the James Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2016 Financial...
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. , the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving the greater Lynchburg area , and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $293,000 or $0.07 per diluted share compared with $825,000 or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2015.
