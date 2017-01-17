Arts & Extras: New plays sprout in wi...

Arts & Extras: New plays sprout in winter

Bonny Branch and Emma Sperka play a married couple waiting at a hospital for word on their 5-year-old daughter's surgery in "COLD," the first of three plays presented in this year's Hollins-Mill Mountain Partnership Winter Festival of New Works.

