Arts & Extras: New plays sprout in winter
Bonny Branch and Emma Sperka play a married couple waiting at a hospital for word on their 5-year-old daughter's surgery in "COLD," the first of three plays presented in this year's Hollins-Mill Mountain Partnership Winter Festival of New Works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookjng for Rob
|12 hr
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|18 hr
|Sleazy
|19
|Talecris Plasma
|22 hr
|Billy
|2
|Hot Dogs in Roanoke
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|4
|Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary
|Thu
|Johnathan Tabor
|1
|DAV Roanoke
|Jan 18
|Leroy Price
|1
|Tim Kaine
|Jan 18
|Johnny House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC