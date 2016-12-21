Whatever Happened To: Throw Away Dogs Project gives canines new lives in Southwest Virginia
Roanoke County Officer Matt Engle got matched with Titan after the German shepherd came to the department through the Throw Away Dogs Project.
Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
