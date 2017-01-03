Vehicle matching description of Sarab...

Vehicle matching description of Sarabeth Hammond found on Bent Mtn. Road

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WSET-TV Lynchburg

The Roanoke County Police Department said a vehicle matching the description of Sarabeth Hammond's has been located off Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County. On Friday, the Roanoke County Police Department said it along with State Police and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue teams conducted a search for Sarabeth Rose Hammond, 17, in the area of Bent Mountain in Roanoke County.

