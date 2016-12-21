UVA, Virginia Tech Carilion partner to fund cross-university neuroscience research
The University of Virginia-Virginia Tech Carilion Neuroscience Research Collaboration today announced more than a half-million dollars in grant funding will be awarded to nine research teams to tackle pressing problems in brain development and function in health and disease.
