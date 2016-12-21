Throw Away Dogs Project gives canines new lives

Early this year, the German shepherd, once a bony stray in the streets of Pennsylvania and now a hard-working police dog in Rocky Mount, will have her story highlighted on the small screen. Rousey showed off her narcotics detection skills in the filming of "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan's new show, "Dog Nation," set to premiere in February on Nat Geo Wild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.