Roanoke man involved in long string o...

Roanoke man involved in long string of store burglaries receives an additional 9 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The string of smash-and-grab thefts wove through four local jurisdictions in May 2015, none varying much from another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanoke paper commentary Fri Cheerful winner 1
Joseph Gil Pastelak, DEADBEAT DAD (Aug '08) Dec 18 Pattypastelak 4
Joe King Danville Virginia Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
Sallie Sebrell from lexington Dec 7 James Long 1
Your new President 20 Jan 2017 Dec 5 Ralph 4
Erica Butler Dec 1 Been there done that 6
Tim Kaine part idiot Nov 29 Terry McDaniels 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC