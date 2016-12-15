National Academy to Tackle Burnout in Medicine
An epidemic of burnout among U.S. health care workers marked by high rates of suicide and depression has prompted the National Academy of Medicine to create an "action collaborative" of nearly two dozen organizations to tackle the problem, the academy announced Thursday. The decision to address burnout, first reported by U.S. News in September , followed a meeting convened in July at the urging of prominent medical leaders who were concerned about burnout in health care and its impact on health providers and patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke paper commentary
|Fri
|Cheerful winner
|1
|Joseph Gil Pastelak, DEADBEAT DAD (Aug '08)
|Dec 18
|Pattypastelak
|4
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Sallie Sebrell from lexington
|Dec 7
|James Long
|1
|Your new President 20 Jan 2017
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|4
|Erica Butler
|Dec 1
|Been there done that
|6
|Tim Kaine part idiot
|Nov 29
|Terry McDaniels
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC