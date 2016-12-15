National Academy to Tackle Burnout in Medicine

An epidemic of burnout among U.S. health care workers marked by high rates of suicide and depression has prompted the National Academy of Medicine to create an "action collaborative" of nearly two dozen organizations to tackle the problem, the academy announced Thursday. The decision to address burnout, first reported by U.S. News in September , followed a meeting convened in July at the urging of prominent medical leaders who were concerned about burnout in health care and its impact on health providers and patients.

