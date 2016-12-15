National Academy to Tackle Burnout in...

National Academy to Tackle Burnout in Medicine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: US News & World Report

An epidemic of burnout among U.S. health care workers marked by high rates of suicide and depression has prompted the National Academy of Medicine to create an "action collaborative" of nearly two dozen organizations to tackle the problem, the academy announced Thursday. The decision to address burnout, first reported by U.S. News in September , followed a meeting convened in July at the urging of prominent medical leaders who were concerned about burnout in health care and its impact on health providers and patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roanoke paper commentary Fri Cheerful winner 1
Joseph Gil Pastelak, DEADBEAT DAD (Aug '08) Dec 18 Pattypastelak 4
Joe King Danville Virginia Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
Sallie Sebrell from lexington Dec 7 James Long 1
Your new President 20 Jan 2017 Dec 5 Ralph 4
Erica Butler Dec 1 Been there done that 6
Tim Kaine part idiot Nov 29 Terry McDaniels 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC