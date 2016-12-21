LSC Facility Recommended for Osha VPP...

LSC Facility Recommended for Osha VPP Star Status

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Printing Impressions

December 21, 2016 - LSC Communications has announced that its Roanoke, Va., production facility has been recommended for recertification to Voluntary Protection Program Star Status by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration . Created in 1982, OSHA's VPP certification signifies the implementation of effective health and safety management systems and is attained only after an organization undergoes a rigorous onsite evaluation conducted by a team of health and safety professionals.

