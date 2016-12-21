LSC Facility Recommended for Osha VPP Star Status
December 21, 2016 - LSC Communications has announced that its Roanoke, Va., production facility has been recommended for recertification to Voluntary Protection Program Star Status by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration . Created in 1982, OSHA's VPP certification signifies the implementation of effective health and safety management systems and is attained only after an organization undergoes a rigorous onsite evaluation conducted by a team of health and safety professionals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke paper commentary
|Fri
|Cheerful winner
|1
|Joseph Gil Pastelak, DEADBEAT DAD (Aug '08)
|Dec 18
|Pattypastelak
|4
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Sallie Sebrell from lexington
|Dec 7
|James Long
|1
|Your new President 20 Jan 2017
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|4
|Erica Butler
|Dec 1
|Been there done that
|6
|Tim Kaine part idiot
|Nov 29
|Terry McDaniels
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC