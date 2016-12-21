Branch Group creates consolidated construction subsidiary
The Branch Group Inc. in Roanoke, Virginia's fourth largest construction company, has consolidated two subsidiaries, Branch Highways Inc. and E.V. Williams Inc., into a new company called Branch Civil Inc. "This consolidation supports our long-range strategic growth plans by significantly improving our go-to-market capabilities, scalability, and economy of scale, particularly in the evolving transportation construction industry throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States," J. William Karbach, CEO of Branch Group, said in a statement. Patrick Bartorillo, who joined Branch Highways in 2013, has been named president of Branch Civil.
