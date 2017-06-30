Halifax sheriff: Sex offender broke i...

Halifax sheriff: Sex offender broke into home, kidnapped 1-year-old; charged with sex crime

A Roanoke Rapids man who is a registered sex offender was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said he broke into a home, kidnapped a 1-year-old child and committed a sex crime. In a Facebook post, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said Alexander Jamond Ezell, 25, broke into the front door of a Roanoke Rapids home and took a child.

