Two facing charges after early-morning traffic stop

Two people are facing drug-related offenses following an early-morning traffic stop, during which meth and paraphernalia was found, authorities said. At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sampson County Sheriff's deputies working the Roseboro area conducted a traffic stop on a red Pontiac Grand Prix for a traffic violation on N.C. 24 near Andrews Chapel Road.

