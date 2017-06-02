New motorcycle shop finds success

Four ex-employees of the former Rocky Mount Harley-Davidson are now operating their own full-service, pre-owned motorcycle dealership. Ray Page, Andy Cash, Ernest Jones and Pete Mattei are business partners of Rock City Powersports located at 435 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in the Maple Creek Plaza next to longtime clothing store J. Royal.

