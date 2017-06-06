JCPenney adds appliances to store

The continuing success of the JCPenney in Golden East Crossing mall over the years has led the department store chain to add big ticket appliances inside the local store. The Rocky Mount JCPenney was one of 100 stores nationwide last month to receive a major appliance department to sell kitchen and laundry appliances.

