JCPenney adds appliances to store
The continuing success of the JCPenney in Golden East Crossing mall over the years has led the department store chain to add big ticket appliances inside the local store. The Rocky Mount JCPenney was one of 100 stores nationwide last month to receive a major appliance department to sell kitchen and laundry appliances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened at the store (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|heather patterson
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|1
|agree?
|Mar '17
|life sux
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|coast to cost (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|DEBBIE MAY
|5
|on I-95 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|bulk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC