Labor Department honors employers for safety

The N.C. Department of Labor honored area employers and employees at the agency's annual safety awards banquet co-sponsored by the department and the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at Benvenue Country Club. "It's an honor for me to travel throughout North Carolina and recognize these employers who are making a commitment to their employees' safety and health," N.C. Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said.

