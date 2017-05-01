Team Inspire, a group comprised of women from Hampstead bound together by a desire to help families dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues, will run from Roanoke Rapids to Surf City this spring. The 170-mile trek will begin May 4 and the group plans to cover 50 or more miles a day, arriving in Surf City on May 7. The women have been inspired by the original cross-country Icebreaker Run from California to Washington DC last May, with the purpose of bringing substance abuse and mental health awareness to the communities along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.