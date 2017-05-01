More

Team Inspire, a group comprised of women from Hampstead bound together by a desire to help families dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues, will run from Roanoke Rapids to Surf City this spring. The 170-mile trek will begin May 4 and the group plans to cover 50 or more miles a day, arriving in Surf City on May 7. The women have been inspired by the original cross-country Icebreaker Run from California to Washington DC last May, with the purpose of bringing substance abuse and mental health awareness to the communities along the route.

