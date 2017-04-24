Macu VP Maurice tapped as interim president
A top administrator at Mid-Atlantic Christian University has been named the private university's interim president while the search gets underway for MACU's next leader. John Maurice, MACU vice president for institutional advancement since 2014, will begin his duties as interim president on July 1, Gregory D. Hand, chairman of MACU's Board of Trustees said in a press release Monday night.
