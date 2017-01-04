Harrell Wins On Lake Gaston
Ryan Harrell of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Virginia division tournament held 4/01/2017 on Lake Gaston. Running out of Americamps in Bracey Virginia, Ryan caught five bass weighing 20.94 pounds including a big bass that weighed 6.87 pounds.
