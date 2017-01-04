Harrell Wins On Lake Gaston

Harrell Wins On Lake Gaston

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: American Bass Anglers

Ryan Harrell of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Virginia division tournament held 4/01/2017 on Lake Gaston. Running out of Americamps in Bracey Virginia, Ryan caught five bass weighing 20.94 pounds including a big bass that weighed 6.87 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened at the store (Nov '14) Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 2
heather patterson Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 1
agree? Mar '17 life sux 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
coast to cost (Feb '10) Oct '16 DEBBIE MAY 5
on I-95 (Aug '16) Aug '16 bulk 1
See all Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now

Roanoke Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC