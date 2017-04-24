Crime log

Crime log

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Daily Dispatch

She was jailed on $1,500 bond pending a court hearing April 12. a Earnest Nelson, 26, of 468 Grant Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was charged via warrant March 27 with burglary and vandalism. He has a court hearing April 28. a Ramirez Jones, 29, of 122 Meadows Road, Norlina, was charged via order for arrest March 29 with failure to appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened at the store (Nov '14) Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 2
heather patterson Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 1
agree? Mar '17 life sux 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
coast to cost (Feb '10) Oct '16 DEBBIE MAY 5
on I-95 (Aug '16) Aug '16 bulk 1
See all Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now

Roanoke Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC