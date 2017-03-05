Festival showcases area culture
That is the idea behind the 28th annual International Festival of Cultures held Saturday in Nash Community College's Brown Auditorium. Awareness of a larger world filled with cultural diversity also is the mission and message of the Rocky Mount High School International Club, which presented international information at the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|coast to cost (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|DEBBIE MAY
|5
|on I-95 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|bulk
|1
|Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07)
|Mar '16
|Gabrielle Porter
|9
|Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|ernestine
|2
|stranded couple needs help (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mebrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC