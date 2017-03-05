Festival showcases area culture

Festival showcases area culture

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

That is the idea behind the 28th annual International Festival of Cultures held Saturday in Nash Community College's Brown Auditorium. Awareness of a larger world filled with cultural diversity also is the mission and message of the Rocky Mount High School International Club, which presented international information at the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
coast to cost (Feb '10) Oct '16 DEBBIE MAY 5
on I-95 (Aug '16) Aug '16 bulk 1
News Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07) Mar '16 Gabrielle Porter 9
Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15) Oct '15 ernestine 2
stranded couple needs help (Jan '15) Jan '15 mebrow 1
See all Roanoke Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now

Roanoke Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Roanoke Rapids, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC