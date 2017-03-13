$347,000 worth of heroin found in car on I-95 2 hours ago
A traffic stop in Halifax County, North Carolina led to a major heroin bust and two men were arrested on trafficking charges Monday. Halifax County sheriff Wes Tripp said 694 bricks with 34,700 bindles weighing 3,460 grams were seized after the vehicle the two men were driving in was stopped on I-95 in Roanoke Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|coast to cost (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|DEBBIE MAY
|5
|on I-95 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|bulk
|1
|Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07)
|Mar '16
|Gabrielle Porter
|9
|Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|ernestine
|2
|stranded couple needs help (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mebrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC