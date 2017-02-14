All-female team will run 170 miles fo...

All-female team will run 170 miles for substance abuse awareness

Team Inspire, an all-female group formed to help families coping with mental health issues and substance abuse, will run more than 170 miles this spring to raise awareness for their causes. The "Ice Breaker Run" will begin in Roanoke Rapids on May 4 and end in Surf City three days later.

