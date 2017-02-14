All-female team will run 170 miles for substance abuse awareness
Team Inspire, an all-female group formed to help families coping with mental health issues and substance abuse, will run more than 170 miles this spring to raise awareness for their causes. The "Ice Breaker Run" will begin in Roanoke Rapids on May 4 and end in Surf City three days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Roanoke Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|coast to cost (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|DEBBIE MAY
|5
|on I-95 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|bulk
|1
|Deputies seek three men in homicide case (Apr '07)
|Mar '16
|Gabrielle Porter
|9
|Review: Enviva Pellets Northampton LLC (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|ernestine
|2
|stranded couple needs help (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mebrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC